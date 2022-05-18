Text proposes an increase in the revenue ceiling for micro-enterprises and for Small Businesses, the EPPs

The Federal Revenue is against the project that increases the revenue limit of companies in the Simples Nacional tax regime, which is under discussion in Congress. The tax authorities project an increase of R$ 66 billion in the waiver of revenue, if the text is approved.

The Undersecretary of Taxation and Litigation, Fernando Mombelligave the estimate at a meeting of the Finance and Taxation Commission, this Wednesday (May 18, 2022).

What’s up for debate

The rapporteur, deputy Marco Bertaioli (PSD-SP), suggests increasing the revenue ceiling for the following categories:

MEI – from BRL 81,000 to BRL 144,000 per year;

micro-enterprises – from R$ 360 thousand to R$ 847 thousand/year;

small businesses – from R$4.8 million to R$8.7 million/year.

TAX JUSTIFICATION

The Federal Revenue is against indexing the correction of the Simples Nacional billing table to inflation. Evaluates that it creates a “vicious cycle”. But that “does not mean that eventually there is no readjustment in the table”, Mombelli said.

OUTPUTS TO THE PROJECT

A possible way out is to change the project report and keep only the MEI table update. The project also extends the hiring limit to up to 2 employees (the current limit is only 1).

Here’s the intact of PLP No. 108, of 2021.

Watch the debate in the committee (2h06min):