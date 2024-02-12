The Al Ain City Municipality continued its efforts to absorb the repercussions of the weather situation witnessed by the country in general, and the city of Al Ain in particular, through a proactive plan, which consists of raising the level of preparedness and preparedness, preparing field teams and resources, and enhancing the efficiency of the rainwater drainage network in the streets and tunnels in the city.

These efforts and plans come to ensure the flow of water during heavy rain and hail, reduce the risks of its accumulation, and provide mechanisms and equipment to deal with emergency situations, in addition to activating the internal and external communication plan with the leadership and support authorities, harnessing all their human and material capabilities, and dealing quickly with emergency reports. In order to ensure the safety of community members. The municipality provided a set of pumps and automated equipment, which includes heavy equipment, tanks and water extraction machines, distributed among 21 sites covering all major areas in the city of Al Ain. Preparations included opening and cleaning rainwater drainage networks in areas affected by high levels of rain during the weather. The municipality also allocated response teams, which included engineers, emergency maintenance teams, observers, auxiliary workers, and drivers. These teams work around the clock, in addition to a response line through the call center at 993 to receive public reports around the clock, which include water puddles, falling trees, as well as power outages. Lighting on some external roads, which the work teams deal with with utmost professionalism according to the approved response plan by providing the necessary equipment and needs, to address these reports so that the recovery rate reaches 100%.