The Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree Law Concerning the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, which aims to enhance the position of the UAE as an ideal destination for living, working and investing, and supporting the process of sustainable economic growth by attracting and retaining Qualified talents and competencies from all over the world.

The executive regulations provide adequate information on the types and conditions of entry and residence visas, and the general provisions for the entry and residence of foreigners in the country, and reflect the radical development witnessed by the newly developed system of entry and residence visas with the aim of facilitating procedures, supporting the labor market, raising its competitiveness and flexibility, and enhancing a sense of stability and community security.

The golden residency, which is granted to several categories, including investors, entrepreneurs, genius talents, scientists, specialists, early students, graduates, pioneers of humanitarian work and the first line of defense, for a period of 10 years, witnessed a large set of amendments that came with the aim of facilitating requirements and expanding the categories of beneficiaries.

It also included new benefits for holders of it, the most important of which is the abolition of the requirement not to be absent from the state to retain the golden residency, the abolition of the maximum number of support service workers that can be recruited, and benefits for family members that allow them to remain in the state for the duration of their stay in the event of the death of the breadwinner who obtained the golden residency.

Golden residence for scholars

It is granted to scientists and researchers with high achievements and influence in their field based on a recommendation or approval from the Emirates Scientists Council and under conditions, the most important of which is that he holds a master’s or doctorate in one of the disciplines of engineering, technology, life sciences and natural sciences from the best universities in the world according to the approved international classifications, and that he has achievements Accredited research researchers or those with achievements in building the research and development sector inside and outside the country.

Golden Residency for Professionals

This path has been expanded to attract skilled workers with educational qualifications and professional experience in all disciplines in the fields of medicine, engineering, technology, science, education, law, culture and sociology, provided that a set of conditions are met, including obtaining a work permit in the country under a valid work contract, and that A skilled worker (the first or second professional level according to the professional classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and aligned with the International Standard Classification of Occupations ISCO issued by the International Labor Organization).

The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent, and the monthly salary should not be less than 30 thousand dirhams, or its equivalent in foreign currencies.

Brilliant talent

It is granted to outstanding exceptional talents in fields important to the state on the basis of talent only. It does not require a work contract in the country and does not require a minimum educational qualification, monthly salary or professional level.

Golden residency is granted to talents based on a recommendation or approval from federal or local government agencies, and it includes talents in the fields of culture, art, sports, digital technology, inventors, innovators and other areas of strategic importance.

Real Estate Investment

The most important facilities in the golden residency for investors in the real estate sector came upon full ownership of a property with a value of no less than two million dirhams, as an advantage was created that enables the investor to obtain the golden residency when purchasing the property with a loan from a local (specified) bank.

It has also introduced another feature that enables the investor to obtain the golden residency when purchasing one or more properties off-plan with a value of no less than two million dirhams from approved local companies.

leading businesses

The executive regulations set flexible and comprehensive requirements for obtaining a golden residency in the category of entrepreneurs, which is that the person has ownership or partnership in a pilot project registered in the country in the category of small and medium enterprises and achieves annual revenues of not less than one million dirhams.

Also, obtaining approval for a pilot project idea from an approved business incubator, the Ministry of Economy or the competent local authorities is sufficient to obtain the golden residency.

The golden residency is granted if the person is a founder (of the founders) of a previous pioneering project(s) that was sold with a total value of not less than seven million dirhams, and the approval of the Ministry of Economy or the competent local authorities is required for projects or ideas.

Golden residence for first students and graduates

This path was expanded to attract distinguished graduates (new graduates) from the best universities in the country and the top 100 universities in the world to begin their practical and professional careers in the country according to special requirements for the cumulative average, the year of graduation and the university classification.

Stays with great benefits

The residency permit system has witnessed qualitative updates, the most important of which is the introduction of green residency for a period of five years to attract investors, entrepreneurs, high-level skilled workers and self-employees, granting greater benefits to the recruitment of family members residing in the country, and flexible grace periods of up to six months after the expiry or cancellation of residency, which enhances the feeling To ensure the safety and stability of the resident, in addition to simplifying the requirements and requirements for obtaining residence permits of all kinds.

Green residence for skilled worker

A new path for skilled workers that provides a five-year renewable residence without a guarantor or an employer with simple requirements that include obtaining a work permit in the country under a valid work contract, and that the person is a skilled worker (first, second or third professional level according to the professional classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation).

This category requires that the minimum educational level be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent, and that the monthly salary is not less than 15,000 dirhams.. Through this path, residency has been separated from work to facilitate procedures for the transfer of skilled workers and enhance the flexibility of the labor market.

Residence for self-employment

To encourage flexible work patterns, a new track dedicated to self-employment has been developed that provides a five-year, renewable residency without a guarantor or an employer with simple requirements to obtain a self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, provided that the minimum educational level is a bachelor’s degree or specialized diploma or what The equivalent, and the annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than 360,000 dirhams, or the applicant for this residence proves his financial solvency throughout his stay in the country.

Green residence for investor

To enhance the investment environment in the country, a green residence for an investor or partner in a business activity without a guarantor has been introduced for a period of five years, renewable, to replace the investor’s previous two-year residence, with simpler requirements and greater benefits.

Thus, the investor’s green residency becomes the basic residency when opening a commercial activity or participating in it after fulfilling simple requirements that include approval of the investment and proving the value of the investment or partnership. The approval of the competent local authorities and the licensing of the applicant to practice the activity.

New benefits for the family

The new system provides a large package of benefits for family members, as a foreigner residing in the country may easily and easily bring in his family members.

This includes the husband and children. It raised the age of sons up to 25 years from just 18 years, in addition to unmarried daughters, regardless of age. Children of people of determination are granted a residence permit with their parents, regardless of age.

Additional benefits have also been introduced for a foreigner who has obtained a green residency permit to bring in his first-degree relatives, and in all cases the residency of family members is the duration of the residence of the head of the family itself.

An updated system for entry visas

The new system of entry visas provides new and multiple purposes and options for those wishing to visit the country.

It also offers for the first time visit visas without the requirement of a guarantor or host in the country in order to facilitate procedures and requirements. The visas in the newly developed system are characterized by flexible and extendable visit periods of up to one year. All visas are available for one or more trips, a renewable 60-day entry validity, and an easy application mechanism within a unified platform.

Explore job opportunities

The visa was created with the aim of facilitating the entry of skills and competencies to explore job opportunities available in the country and without a guarantor or host within the country.

It is granted to skilled workers at the first, second or third professional level (according to the classification of professions approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation).

It is also granted to graduates of the top 500 universities in the world (according to approved international classifications), provided that no more than two years have passed since the person’s graduation, and that the minimum educational level is a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

Explore investment opportunities

This new visa aims to facilitate the entry of investors to explore investment opportunities, and it gives investors and entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn about the requirements for establishing a business within simple procedures and without a guarantor or host within the country.

Tourist visa

This category is one of the most widely used visas. In addition to the regular tourist visa that is granted for the visit, and the guarantor/host is one of the establishments operating in the field of tourism in the country, a multi-entry tourist visa for five years without a guarantor has been offered, enabling the beneficiary to stay in the country for up to 90 days. Continuous and may be extended for a similar period, provided that the entire period of stay does not exceed 180 days in one year, except in exceptional cases.

The visa requires proof of a bank balance of $4,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, within the last six months prior to submitting the application.

visit a friend

This visa was previously available if the visitor was a relative of the foreigner and on the sponsorship of the foreigner, or if he was a friend of a citizen. As for the new system, it is sufficient for the visitor to be a relative or friend of a citizen or resident in the country to obtain this visa and without a guarantor or host inside the country.

Mission Accomplishment Visa

This visa is intended to complete a temporary work assignment or to work on probation for a temporary period of time, so that the guarantor is the employer in the country. It is only required to submit a temporary work contract or a letter from the employer and proof of health fitness for work.

Study, training or qualification

In this visa, the guarantor is one of the universities, institutes, educational or research institutions licensed in the country, and the guarantor can be a governmental or private entity for the purposes of training and rehabilitation for a temporary period of time. The study or training program and its duration.

The most important modifications:

• Golden residency for specialists with professional experience and educational qualifications in the fields of medicine, engineering, technology, science, education, law, culture and sociology.

• The golden residency for talents is granted on the basis of talent.. It does not require a work contract in the country and does not require an educational qualification or years of experience.

• Green residency for self-employment for a period of five years, provided that the annual income from self-employment for the previous two years is not less than 360 thousand dirhams.

Entrepreneurship.. Approval of an entrepreneurial project idea is sufficient to obtain the golden residency.

• The green residence permit for a highly skilled worker for a period of five years, renewable without a guarantor or an employer in the country.

• Introducing multi-purpose entry visas for the first time, without requiring a host in the country, and with flexible visit periods that can be extended according to the purpose.

Granting children of people of determination a residence permit, regardless of age.

• New features to facilitate the golden residency for the real estate investor.



• Green residency for an investor or partner in a commercial activity for a period of five years.



