At the end of the school year, parents who have never, or almost never, come during the year always show up. They come to demand a tenth in their children’s grades, because they want them to appear to others as successful. But they don’t realize that A grade in learning does not make your children successful.

They will be happy when they are taught to destroy their selfishness, sharing their lives in the service of others. When they are helped to discover and accept their mistakes so as not to repeat them, so that they can be masters of themselves. When they know how to ask for forgiveness and forgive generously, creating bonds of friendship and brotherhood. When they act positively and do things as well as possible out of conviction and not out of flattery or petty interests. Then yes, parents can be happy; their children will be true winners.

It is hard, it is difficult to raise childrenBut if we are honest, the more education children have, the more commitment they can have, and also, the more gratitude their parents deserve.

Cheer up! Don Bosco He said something very simple: “Love them like angels, but care for them like demons.”

