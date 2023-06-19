The General Command of Civil Defense warned that children might drown while swimming in light of the high temperatures during the summer, and many families went to beaches and pools for recreation.

She also warned of the danger of neglecting young people while practicing this sport, calling on parents to take the necessary precautions to secure them while they are in swimming pools and on the sea beaches.

During the past years, the state recorded several cases of drowning of children, resulting in deaths, due to non-compliance with safety instructions, instructions and signs warning against swimming in dangerous places.

And she stressed that failure to adhere to the requirements of prevention and safety in swimming places leads to drowning cases, specifying five reasons for this type of accident, which are: neglect and lack of follow-up, moving away from the beach while swimming, lack of knowledge of first aid, swimming in dangerous areas, and delay in informing lifeguards. swimming or calling an emergency.

And she indicated that there are several ways to prevent children from drowning, most notably not allowing them to swim immediately after eating, not being distracted by them, making sure that they wear a swimming jacket, and adhering to the instructions, advising visitors to follow up the weather conditions from the concerned authorities to get to know the state of the sea, and make sure to provide Swimming safety equipment.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned, within its awareness campaigns, of the danger of leaving children unattended in swimming pools, stressing the need to accompany them and intensify supervision over them in order to avoid drowning accidents, pointing out that neglect is a major cause of this type of accident.

Six specifications were set to protect children from drowning in home swimming pools, which are placing a safe fence around the pools, the floor surrounding the pool being non-slip, locking the doors leading to the swimming pools when not in use, providing the pools with fixed ladders, and metal handles distributed around their perimeter, and not Ignore safety instructions.

Lawyers confirmed that according to the Child Protection Law (Wadima), the parents of the child bear the legal responsibility in the event of a drowning accident in the swimming pools in the homes, and in the event that he is exposed to any form of negligence that endangers his life. As for hotels and parks, it is assumed that there is control over the swimming pool. These authorities bear the responsibility for negligence, because they are responsible for securing the lives and safety of children.

They pointed out that the law stipulates that it is forbidden for a child’s caretaker to subject him to neglect, or to leave him habitually without supervision or follow-up, or to abandon his guidance and direction, or not to take care of his affairs.

Parents of children who are exposed to drowning accidents in swimming pools in hotels, parks, and places where lifeguards and observers are supposed to be present, have the right to sue the concerned party before and demand blood money or compensation in the event of injury and damage.

7 ways to prevent children from drowning

• Do not allow children to swim immediately after eating.

• Prevent them from using the swimming pools on their own.

• Don’t get distracted by them.

• Provide them with collars, tools and life jackets while swimming.

• Request help from those present at the place or the swimming lifeguard if a drowning accident occurred.

• Learn the principles of first aid.

• Do not let children under three years old enter swimming pools.

facts

• 40% of drowning cases treated in emergency departments require hospitalization (compared to 10% for unintentional injuries).

• Drowning injuries can cause brain damage and other serious outcomes, including long-term disability.

• Children between the ages of one and four years have the highest rates of drowning in swimming pools.

• Drowning can occur when accessing swimming pools without supervision.

• Drowning is the main cause of death for children in the first five years, and the second cause of unintentional death under 14 years of age, after car accidents.