Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, confirmed to the «Union» that the department has achieved a great achievement during the year of preparation for the fifty, in terms of raising the level of health awareness for community members and enhancing the level of public health, and enabling it to deliver its health awareness messages to more than More than one million people of all age groups by organizing more than 125 virtual educational lectures and workshops, presented by many doctors and specialists from inside and outside the country, and a number of health educators, in addition to the publication of more than 178 publications and educational film material, with the aim of establishing the concepts of healthy health patterns Among community members.

She pointed out that the administration provided health awareness to one million people during the past year, as the department was keen to harmonize its programs and projects with the requirements of the health conditions that the year 2020 witnessed, represented by the “Covid-19” pandemic, with the aim of overcoming health challenges facing community members, as it sought to develop standards New to the Healthy Schools Program, with the aim of providing a healthy and safe environment in schools, in addition to launching the study “Remote Work and Employee Health”.

The Health Education Department has also sought to launch many questionnaires and studies related to the emerging Corona virus crisis, to find out the extent of the public’s response to the preventive measures and precautionary measures taken by the state, in addition to its keenness to activate the societal role of the private and government sectors to support health awareness projects, by providing support Al-Aini and Almadi, estimated at 110 thousand dirhams, to be poured into the various educational and awareness projects adopted by the administration, and it also celebrated 65 international days, which it benefited from in mobilizing more support to strengthen Sharjah’s position as the first healthy city in the Middle East, according to the World Health Organization.