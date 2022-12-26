Increases on “rolled” cigarettes: here’s how much

From January 1, the increases on tobacco will take effect. The Stability Law that will have to be discussed in the Senate tomorrow December 27 has decided that there will be increases but not so much – and not only – on lovers of traditional “blondes”. For a pack of cigarettes that is now on average around 5 euros, they will be charged 10-12 cents more and no more 20 as initially established. But no “do-gooders” on the part of the Government: it has in fact chosen to concentrate on shredded tobacco, i.e. the tobacco used for rolled cigarettes. Increasingly widespread (given that its cost is much lower than the package), it was decided to hit that sector precisely, with increases which, for the package from 30 grams, about 40 euro cents. In this way, you will get extra revenue about 50 million euros.

For heaters and e-cigarettes there will be a slight decrease from the previous draft. As Quifinanza.it points out, in fact, the increase in taxation already planned for 2023 is spread over the next three years, with the minimum excise duty which will be equal to 36.5% as of January 1, 2023 (up from 40% previously expected), 38% as of January 1, 2024, 39.5% as of January 1, 2025 and 41% as of January 1, 2026. However, there is something new for the upcoming year with regard to electronic cigarettes: the consumption tax drops. All this by providing that “for substitute products for inhalation products without combustion (electronic cigarettes) consisting of liquid substances, whether or not containing nicotine, excluding those authorized for marketing as medicines, the consumption tax from 1 January 2023 will be 15% (now it is 25%) and 10% (today 20%) from 1 January 2024 of the excise duty applied on the equivalent quantity of cigarettes”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

