In America, more than 9000 dollars (more than 8840 euros) has been raised for 11-year-old Jeremy who was scammed when selling lemonade. The boy was robbed of all his pocket money by a man posing as a customer.

In Everett, a town just above Seattle, Jeremy is robbed. The scammer wants to pay for his lemonade with a 100 dollar bill. The young salesman has to scrape together all his pocket money to return the change, exactly $85. After the scammer leaves, Jeremy finds out at the gas station that the note is fake. Not only has he been scammed, he has also lost all his pocket money.

Neighbor Amy Steenfott can’t get it over her heart. She sets up a fundraiser for her neighbor with the goal of raising $250. With that, he can cover his losses and even expand his lemonade business.

After many donations, that goal has now been amply achieved. Hundreds of people support the young lemonade seller. Sunday evening the counter is already at 9100 dollars. 'Awesome. I am really speechless. Thank you! I thank you from the bottom of my heart', writes Steenfott. "The only news that's even better is if we found the man who did this."

The suspect has not yet been arrested. On Facebook, the Everett police write that they are doing their best to find the perpetrator as quickly as possible: “This case touches a sensitive chord with us.”

