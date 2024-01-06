The life of talk show host Khalid Kasem has been marked by setbacks and criticism. It was announced on Friday that he will temporarily resign from his duties as a presenter at BNNVARA. He is under fire now that recordings have been leaked of conversations between him and Peter R. De Vries in which he admits to having bribed an official. Yet in the past he has always struggled to his feet. A portrait of the man who received Ridouan Taghi on his birthday in his youth, who once escaped from the classroom through the drainpipe, came second in De Slimste Mens and gave up his career as a lawyer for television.

