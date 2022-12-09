Through social networks, a video was released in which you can see the assault on a veterinarian in the Cuautitlan Izcalli municipality, Mexico state; the offender stripped a truck from one of the clients of the place.

In the images captured by security cameras of the establishment located in the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhoodone of the employees is seen together with a woman who attended with her dog, when a subject armed with a gun enters to threaten those who were inside.

He immediately cut the cartridge and points the firearm at the woman to ask her to give him the keys to the blue truck in which he had arrived, but the victim, amidst the nervousness of the moment, could not find them.

“Everyone, hands up, give me the keys to the truck, quick!”

However, due to the delay, he threatened the dog’s owner and even asked her to hold him tight, so that he would not bite him, but the dog only wagged his tail because he did not understand what was happening at that moment.

After obtaining the keys to the truck, the clearly nervous thief had trouble starting it and was even close to colliding with another car that was driving on the avenue, but in the end he ended up escaping.

The thief’s taste did not last long

Hours after the robbery was perpetrated, the General Police Station for Citizen Security reported on Twitter that they had managed to recover the stolen van, property of the veterinarian’s client, after a chase in the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárezalthough it was not specified if the offender was arrested.