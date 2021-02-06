The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority is intensifying its efforts to complete the second phase of the project to raise the efficiency of the Zubair desalinated water pumping station from 13.2 million gallons to 25 million gallons per day, and it is expected that work on the project will end at the end of next April, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the need to work on developing projects and raising their efficiency to meet the growing demand for energy and water. The Authority’s Chairman, Saeed Al Suwaidi, stated that the authority will intensify its efforts to complete the project on time and will work during the next phase to implement a set of developmental and developmental projects for water lines and networks in the Emirate of Sharjah, in an effort to keep pace with the great development and to achieve its development plan, in cooperation with all government agencies and specialized companies to accomplish Projects with quality, efficiency and in the fastest time. He pointed out that raising the efficiency of the Zubair station is considered one of the future projects that will in turn contribute to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the water sector, and the second phase includes adding three main pumps to the station, in addition to a number of connections to the station with the main lines.





