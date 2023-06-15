Real Murcia wants to strike a chord with the faithful granas this summer. For this reason, and under the name ‘Fertilize your land’, the entity’s marketing department has launched a season ticket campaign for the 2023-24 academic year that follows a plot and visual line in which nature and reason for being are intertwined of the Murcian people, its roots to the land and what it means for this the oldest living club that exists in the Region.

“The subscriber who pays, collects”, says one of the mottos included in a massive presentation that has wanted to address directly the most unconditional followers, and also those who were one day, of a Real Murcia that is taking flight after years on the brink of the abyss: “It was you who this past season have carved out this inherited feeling on this piece of land that they have transmitted to you from generation to generation,” says the club with a direct message remembering what they have experienced recently.

It all makes sense since it is the entity’s own subscribers, through a promotion that is the backbone of the campaign, who can make Murcianism expand even more and reach more homes in the coming months. In fact, and according to data managed by the entity, in the final stretch of last season, when the best entries of the course were forged, it was the season ticket holders themselves who were in charge of attracting up to 60% of new non-fan fans to the stands. subscribers. A fact that makes it clear that the most loyal fan is the main and best commercial that an entity can have that in the 2022-23 academic year had almost 13,000 members and that for the new football year it intends to increase the number to close to 20,000.

It is evident, with the price table in hand and pulling the main promotion of it, that the subscriber will have a main role in the challenge set. Although the prices are slightly higher than those of the past academic year, more homogeneous and there will be no distinction between renewal and new subscribers, members of the 2022-23 academic year will have a 10% discount on their 2023-24 card for each recruitment of a new member that get.

The club has implemented a subscription for young people from 13 to 17 years old that covers the gap between the youth card and the child card

And best of all, they will be able to accumulate the discounts for each member they make until their subscription is completely free. This 10% discount will be made on the price of the season ticket purchased by the fan that they have attracted to Enrique Roca.

General (from 125 to 239 euros), senior (from 109 to 219), peñistas (from 85 to 110), children (from 69 to 119), minor (from 89 to 149), youth (from 99 to 159) and baby (from 15 to 29).

Each subscriber of the 2022-23 academic year who enlists a new member for the next year will have a 10% discount on their fee. It is cumulative, thus allowing the subscriber to reach zero cost.

The general prices for season ticket holders will be 125 in the back of the stadium, 139 in the side stands and 239 in the stands, while for those over 64 this rate will be reduced to 109, 119 and 219 euros respectively. The children’s public, from 5 to 12 years old, will pay 69.79 and 119 euros depending on the location, while the price for supporters clubs, a group that last season had almost 3,000 members, will be 110 euros. Another of the novelties of this campaign, which has collected different suggestions from members, is that parents who buy a Baby pass for their children will be able to decide if they do so with a seat (29 euros in any location in the countryside) or without it (15 euros), a choice that was not possible to make last year. However, many of the fans have missed the presence of a family subscription.

Undoubtedly, the most striking fact of the campaign, after the possibility for season ticket holders to obtain discounts for recruiting new members, is the creation of the ‘minor season ticket’, a category that will be slightly more expensive than the child season ticket ( from 5 to 12 years old) and also cheaper than the youth subscription (from 18 to 25), and which is intended for followers who are subscribers from a very young age and new fans between the ages of 13 and 17, both included . The price will be 89 euros in the background, 99 in the side stands and 149 in the stands, and with its creation the club hopes to retain all the young people who have appeared in the life of the club since, above all, the promotion of Alicante in the summer of 2022.



Felipe Moreno does not mark any number



Since the arrival of Felipe Moreno, Real Murcia has wanted to motivate the fans and have them fill the stands of Enrique Roca. However, in terms of subscribers for the next season, the challenge will not have a specific number. “We have not proposed any number. The case is to grow and the more, the better,” said María del Mar Carrillo, vice president of the grana club and who took the initiative in the campaign presentation act, accompanied by president Felipe Moreno and marketing director Jesús Ángel Pérez.

Also present at the Stadium’s Box of Honor were the directors Antonio Pedreño and Juanjo Fernández, the new general manager Paco López and Pedro León and Armando, team captains. In addition, collaborators and sponsors such as Estrella de Levante, Frutas Buendía, ENAE Business School or Universae were present.

Felipe Moreno had an impact on the absence of a certain number. «In this campaign we have ignored the figures, we want all Murcianism to surprise us. As long as there is a free seat, hopefully they want to subscribe so that every day we are more. Let every game be a great show. It is what we set for ourselves », he indicated. What is clear is the starting point on which Murcia will try to go further: the 12,000 fans who last year got their cards in their debut in the First Federation.

“I hope that football will be talked about soon,” said the Cordovan in an act attended by sponsors and players from Real Murcia

new followers



The campaign is based on attracting new subscribers by current ones. «They have achieved that in each game between 25% and 65% of those who attended the stadium have not been season ticket holders. The objective is for those fans to subscribe, “explained María del Mar Carrillo after a league final in which Murcia experienced the best tickets of the season. “We want that feeling that was seen in the last games to continue bringing,” she added.

“If the hallmark of the Region is the orchard, Real Murcia has its season ticket holders as its fundamental pillar, who have always responded to the club’s call,” said the vice president. “The campaign is in line with the Region of Murcia, which is a lot of work and where people know what it is to work,” Felipe Moreno completed. The man from Cordoba also expressed his wish that extra-sports concerns end: “I hope that in a short period of time at Real Murcia they will only talk about football, that little by little we will eliminate all the problems. It will be the most beautiful ».