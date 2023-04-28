Of the regime that gave us the tombola to select the candidates for deputies we received this week legislation that is approved without reading the initiatives. In an unprecedented session of more than 30 hours, the Chamber of Deputies approvedbetween April 25 and 26, nine initiatives per fast track. Almost none of them went through commissions, nor were they ruled. There was no dialogue with the opposition, much less with specialists. There wasn’t even time to read them. As Porfirio Muñoz Ledo said on September 4, 2019, when he was still president of the Chamber of Deputies: “Fuck your mother, what a way to legislate!”

We can say the same about what happened on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies. Worst of all, there was no need to rush things or put them through the steamroller. No initiative was really “urgent or obvious resolution”. Nor is it clear that this avalanche is going to allow the initiatives to actually end up being law.

The coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, has affirmed that the upper house will not proceed by fast track. “We are deciding that nothing goes fast track, that everything goes to commissions and there the mechanism and method that we must use to approve the laws is decided.” Monreal himself, however, acknowledges that his position in the Senate is greatly weakened. Yesterday the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, pressured him since morning to approve the package with a waiver of paperwork.

The initiatives could be invalidated by the Supreme Court due to the open violation of parliamentary procedures. Although the morenistas took care that each one of them was presented as their own by some deputies, in order to argue the legality of the fast track, everyone knows that they came from the executive, which made their referral to the commissions mandatory. In the end, everything can end in a pyrrhic victory for the government and for the pro-government majority in Deputies.

Why then the desire of Ignacio Mier, the leader of the Morenista deputies, to approve everything with a waiver of paperwork? In a message on Twitter, he affirmed that, from the Chamber of Deputies, “we confront 2 different visions of the country. That allowed us to recover the dignity of the legislator”. once again we see the Orwellian language so characteristic of this regime. To recover the dignity of the legislator is to make him vote on initiatives that he has not discussed and that he is not aware of. “Ignorance is strength”, we could say in the words of George Orwell.

Mier wanted to offer a show of authority, humiliate the opposition, show that Morena and her allies, thanks to their absolute majority, can win votes without the deputies even having to read them. It is the tombola of legislators taken to an extreme. There is no need for deputies who know how to think. Not even in the times of the most authoritarian PRI had we seen such an episode. Perhaps the old PRI members ended up imposing their majorities, but at least they respected parliamentary procedures.

Arrogance has never been a good companion to democracy. Sometimes it is forgotten that this is a system that allows majorities to govern, but that forces minorities to maintain respect. Perhaps Mier feels proud of having forced his deputies to tirelessly raise their finger and defeat the opposition nine times in a single day. But be careful, because pride generates rancor that sooner or later takes its toll.

idiot

Alejandro Armenta de Morena, president of the Senate for Morena, presented yesterday uAn initiative to replace INAI with the Ministry of Public Administration. It’s a great idea: use an agency of the executive to ensure that the executive discloses the information that the executive refuses to disclose.

