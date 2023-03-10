Raise an alligator in your backyard: the shocking discovery in Texas

A woman living in Caldwell County, Texas has chosen to take a pet with her. But it’s not about a dog, a cat or a canary.

The woman opted for an alligator specimen, which she chose to call Tewa and is two and a half meters long. She raised him for 20 years, raising him in the backyard as if it were a normal thing. The lady allegedly took the puppy with her when she was still in the egg, as she herself told local authorities.

No one had ever noticed the animal, until recently, when a gamekeeper noticed the alligator kept in an enclosure, tied with a chain. The man immediately reported the presence of the alligator to the competent authorities. Now Tewa has been transferred to a zoo, where he will be able to live freely with other alligators like him.