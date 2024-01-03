Rai in Crotone, for New Year's Eve free passes for access (at any time) by city councilors

The Rai New Year continues to generate controversy and surprises. After the error in the countdown, with Annalisa still singing with just 20 seconds to go until the end of the year, another issue attracted attention. Even though the municipal administration had publicly declared the absence of special areas or privileged ticketsthey emerged suddenly 4 passes reserved for city councilorsto allow them to arrive late.

This concession came after the announcement that the proscenium area would be limited to 8000 people for safety reasons, with gates designed to control the entrances and exits of spectators. Initially, entry was only expected for those leaving the area, but holders of special passes were allowed access even after 11 pm or close to midnight, even when the maximum number of people was reached.

Among those excluded from the maximum capacity count are the city councilors and their family/friends, who received four passes each to participate in the Rai New Year's Eve. The news undoubtedly triggered controversy on social media and also during the Council meeting, where the Akrea service contract and the Abramo Customer Care crisis should have been discussed, the latter causing serious employment problems also in other Calabrian cities.

