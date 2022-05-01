“Dear Mino, I really don’t think I’m ready to write this message and I don’t think I ever will be.” Thus begins the message that Matthijs de Ligt sends to his agent Mino Raiola, who died yesterday at the age of 54. “It’s too early for us players, for your family but especially for you. You had so many dreams to fulfill, so many things to do. I thought you were crazy when you told me about the things you were planning, but in the end you were always right. You knew how the world worked. Nothing is impossible and you showed it to the whole world “, writes the Dutch Juventus defender on Instagram.

“When I first met you I knew you were a special person. Completely different from me, but we had one thing in common. We wanted to do our job in the best possible way and get the most out of it. You fought for your players. together with your team and that’s why you were so loved by all of them. As you always said: they are my children, my family. And now it’s time to change roles: you have done everything for us and now we have to do everything for the people you loved the most, your family. I promise you that we will take care of everything you loved, together as your “children”. Mino, I will miss you for everything “, adds de Ligt remembering the agent and the friend: “Someone I could always ask for help, who was ready to fight for me, but also someone I could talk to about life in general. Someone who knew so much about certain things that I’m angry at myself for not having you asked more questions. I’m sure at some point I can ask you for more and take care of you again because I miss you too much already. I love you Mino “.