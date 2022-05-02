Raiola, the emotion is right for the farewell of the rich agent, who is not the only one responsible for the crisis in the football system

Star players like Ibrahimovic And Nedvedsamples like Pogbalittle gems like Haalandbut also Balotelli And Donnarummafootballers, who could have come very far, or maybe not, in any case, today, are much richer (also) for the ability to Mino Raiola in negotiations with clubs.

TO Ibraback in 2003, the big man from Nocera Inferiore said: “If you become the best top player in the world, then everything else will come, but if you only chase the money, then you will never get anything, you understand, Zlatan? Think about it and then let me know, but if you want to work with me, you have to do as I say ”. Such as? “You’re going to have to sell all your cars, all your watches and start training three times harder, because now your stat sucks.”

Understandable, therefore, the pain of family members and of Verratti which, also thanks to Raiolamoved from the midfield of Zeman’s Pescara to the direction of the stellar PSG, applauded, for 10 years, by the Parco dei Principi in Paris, leading the billionaire club of Neymar and Messiwith Donnarumma and Icardialso very rich, but not happy, on the bench.

Chapeau, therefore, to the star of the agents, but we continue, with so many fans, to prefer the football of “mister-salvation”, Davide Nicola, ex Toro, who, if he manages to keep Salernitana in Serie A, will accomplish a more epic feat than that of 2016/17 with Crotone. And to applaud Carletto Ancelottithe first Italian coach to triumph in the 5 major European championships.

Self Raiola he changed football, playing, very well, three cards (marketing, relations with champions and managers, controversies) we continue to move the attachment to the shirt and the fans, which has pushed Mimmo Criscito, Campano like Mino, bursting into tears, after the wrong penalty in the derby with Sampdoria. And all the Genoa players gathered around the captain, embraced also by the Sampdoria and the referee Maresca.

And he’s not alone anyway Raiola the person responsible for the football crisis. Just think that de Laurentiis he hunted Ancelotti to replace him with the modest Gattuso and that Roma are fighting to play the next Conference League, despite having guaranteed to Mourinho a net salary of 7 million euros for 3 seasons.

