Madrid (dpa)

German soccer team Borussia Dortmund faces a potential difficulty in retaining Norwegian striker Erling Haaland after next summer, according to the player’s agent.

“If you ask for clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​which are two big clubs and have a great history, hiring Haaland will be difficult to refuse,” Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, told the Spanish newspaper AS today.

Dortmund club stated that it would not let Haaland, “20 years,” go, but Raiola said: We will have to see whether this statement will remain in effect until the first of next September.

Raiola said Haaland did not express a wish to play for a specific club, but all the big clubs want him, adding that money will not only be the decisive factor in the deal, as there must be an important project as well.