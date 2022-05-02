The decision of the agent’s family who died on Saturday at the age of 54 after a long illness will not be communicated
The funeral of Mino Raiola, the agent of many football champions who died Saturday afternoon at the age of 54 after a long and painful illness, will be held in a strictly confidential manner.
The day, the hour and the place where the last farewell to Mino Raiola will be given will not be made public. A choice, that of the relatives of the well-known prosecutor, in line with the confidentiality desired and kept by Raiola himself and by his entourage in the last months of his illness.
