The sky opens its doors to rain, clouds come like Eid in the winter, whose gift is rain and a wonderful, wonderful atmosphere. Winter is the season of love and beauty, the season of greenery and roses. The season of taking off and flying with joy and the birds swimming in a pleasant space, which is enhanced by the rain and its intermittent showers with beauty and splendor. The Emirates in winter are brighter and more beautiful than other seasons. Life has changed and the means of adapting nature have increased, to be less severe and hot, where modern markets, large gardens, spacious farms and roads lined with trees have spread until the vacant, barren or desert spaces have shrunk, all this beautiful work in adapting nature and cultivating beauty throughout cities, villages and open areas is beautiful And important. However, winter alone is a different, bright and wonderful condition. Rain is the joy of this season and its wonderful song. Rain is the joy of time and the happiness of the moments in which raindrops fall.

Winter is the crown of our joy and our love for life. It alone brings us back the memory of childhood and going out on the crossroads, roads and skies. We race against the wind and time to collect raindrops. Time passed, and new means of protection from rain came, bright and colorful umbrellas, but the memory of the distant time does not make us forget how children used to rejoice in the rain, the same joy, beautiful feeling and great love for rain showers. Under the rain showers, indifferent to anything, the cold or the wind.

The rain lover does not think about the states of caution and fear that happen to some non-Sahrawis. Desert Ghaf tree. Or a pomegranate tree or a lavender flower. It loves rain and holds joys for it in its chest cage. It takes off like a breeze or a bird to embrace the rain. It travels with clouds and rain to deserts, mountains and plains. There are many lovers of rain and clouds and those who leave behind them wherever they go, just to be pleased with the rain and the flow of water in the valleys and valleys. We have known some of the rain chasers, one of whom was chasing the clouds from the land of the Emirates to Oman, only to witness the showers of rain and the running of the valleys in the mountains and their environs. In the Arabian Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf, people live in the hearts and memory of a very ancient legacy of love and love for rain and rain, as evidenced by their many poems and stories about rain and (alive) and what it makes in their lives and themselves. Rain is present in expressions of love, beauty, happiness and joy. Nothing compares to rain in life, and there is no stronger and more beautiful expression than describing anything, i.e. beauty, giving, love and joy than the wonderful word, you are the rain! Rain is an abbreviation for all the words of love and the loyalty, kindness, joy, and joy that breasts produce. I say to those whom my heart loves: You are the rain.