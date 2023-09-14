The weather forecast in Querétaro, for this weekend from September 13 to 17, indicates that the rains will return to the state; However, high temperatures will continue.

For the afternoon of this Wednesday and early hours of Thursday, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C are expected, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

While in the capital of Querétaro, partly cloudy skies are expected, in addition to winds of 05 to 15 km/h and gusts of 25 km/h, according to information from the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination.

As of Thursday, the SMN indicated, low pressure channels are forecast over the interior and southeast of the national territory, instability at high levels of the atmosphere and entry of humidity.

These phenomena will cause showers in central Mexico and light rains in the state of Querétaro, with the exception of the capital, Tolimán, Corregidora, Colón and El Marqués.

Weather in Querétaro for the weekend

For the rest of the weekend, low pressure channels will continue over the interior and southeast of the country, combined with instability at high levels of the atmosphere, entry of humidity and the proximity of the monsoon trough to the Mexican South Pacific.

These phenomena, will cause showers and heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail falling on entities in the center of the country.

In Querétaro, for Friday, They expect isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 millimeters, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday, it is predicted shower intervals from 5 to 25 mm and for Sunday intervals of showers with occasional heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm are expected.

Both days, maximum temperatures will range between 30 to 35 °C in the Querétaro state.

The only municipalities in which rain is not expected, according to the State Commission of Querétaro (CEAQ), are the capital, Colón, Tolimán, Cadereyta de Montes, Pinal de Amoles, San Joaquín and Landa de Matamoros.