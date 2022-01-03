Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Precipitation continued in various regions of the country, which ranged from medium to heavy, which led to the flow of valleys, as convective clouds formed, accompanied by rains of varying intensity on some coastal and inland areas, with active southeast winds, sometimes strong, with speeds of up to 45 km / h. Dust and dust led to a decrease in the horizontal visibility of less than 2000 meters sometimes on some internal and coastal areas, in addition to a noticeable drop in temperatures in the coming days.

Yesterday’s weather was partly cloudy to cloudy at times, interspersed with some convective clouds, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, especially on the northern and eastern regions, some coastal areas, and the western islands.

The sea was turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, with waves reaching 9 feet in depth, while the Oman Sea was turbulent, with waves reaching 7 feet in depth.

The National Center of Meteorology indicated that the country will continue to be affected by the state of atmospheric instability, as the upper depression extending from the west over the country deepens and approaches, coinciding with an extension of a superficial depression from the south, and the continued flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country at intervals. It is expected that the depressions will move towards the east on Wednesday and Thursday to alleviate the situation.

It’s cloudy

The Center expected the weather today to be cloudy in most areas of the country, with convective clouds, accompanied by rain of varying intensity at intervals and in separate areas, with lightning and thunder at times, and hail falling in some areas.

Cloud amounts are expected to decrease in general on Wednesday and Thursday, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light to medium rain over some coastal and northern areas with a noticeable drop in temperatures.

The winds will be moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially with convective clouds.

As for the sea: turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to turbulent at times in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially with cumulus clouds.