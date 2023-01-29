Inhabitants of the settlements established on conservation land, in the process of regularization, will have rainwater harvesting systems, reported the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema).

“In 2023, special attention will be given to this population and the social program will operate in the settlements ruled to be regularized,” the agency said.

He added that the rain collectors They will be installed free of charge in 21 settlements in the Tlalpan Mayor’s Office.

From 2019 to 2022, 52,693 of these systems were placed, reported the program’s operating rules notice Rain Harvest 2023.

“Of which, 51,479 have been financed by the City Government and 1,214 through donations from the Mexico-Spain Mixed Fund and the Gonzalo Río Arronte Foundation,” he said.

In addition, the Sedema stressed that 1,430,000 people suffer from irregular supply by batch in 260 colonies of the municipalities of Iztapalapa, Tlalpan, Coyoacán and Magdalena Contreras, for which they have to buy pipes.

He indicated that in the Mexico’s valley is removed more water from the wells of what the rain restocks.

“When a territory has been covered, with urbanization, from 70 to 100 percent of its surface, surface runoff increases five times, while infiltration decreases,” he stated.

“While the aquifers dry up and generate water stresson the other, there is an excess of rainwater due to the clogging of the soil and the insufficiency of the drainage system”.