Video capture of the rescue of the sailor Timothy Shaddok by a tuna boat from Manzanillo, Colima (Mexico), in July 2023 9 NEWS

Timothy Shaddok, a 51-year-old Australian sailor from Sydney, left the port of La Paz (Baja California Sur) last April. His plan was to navigate the waters of the Pacific Ocean with his dog, Pretty, all the way to French Polynesia. A long journey of more than 6,000 kilometers. But a storm damaged the boat weeks later. She lost her way, was left stranded and without communication. A tuna boat from Manzanillo (Colima) found Shaddok’s vessel in the middle of the ocean, although the exact location has not been confirmed so far. She had spent three months eating raw fish and drinking rainwater. The Australian media assure that the sailor and his pet are stable and the local press expects him to arrive in Manzanillo this Monday. The captain of the María Delia, Óscar Meza, has told this newspaper that he expects the ship to reach the Colima coast on Tuesday morning.

Shaddok was traveling on a motorsailer, a boat that mixes the characteristics of a cruiser and a sailboat. The shared images from the boat Maria Delia they show the Australian with his hair and beard scruffy after weeks of being stranded. “I have been through a very difficult trial at sea. I just need rest and good food, because I’ve been alone at sea for a long time,” Shaddok told the Australian media outlet. 9News on Sunday. The channel also claimed to have contacted the doctor who treated him after the rescue, who said he had “normal vital signs”: “He is stable, he is recovering very well.” Shaddok confirmed it in the interview: “I am in very good health.”

The María Delia found the boat by chance, since it had left its original route, according to the Manzanillense newspaper. AFNews, who had contact with the workers who were traveling on board the tuna boat. Shaddok had symptoms of dehydration and heat stroke, although in the videos released he showed a good mood after the last few weeks.

Local media suggest that the boat could dock at the Marindustrias docks, of Grupo Mar, the group of companies to which the boat belongs. They say that several Sydney media have already traveled to the city of Colima to cover it.

