He National Meteorological Service (SMN) informed that for tonight and early morning, the low residual pressure of the tropical cyclone “Beatriz” will maintain the moisture ingress towards the west of the national territory, propitiating punctual intense rains in Sinaloa.

The agency dependent on the National Water Commission (Conagua) pointed out that the hydrometeorological phenomenon also causes winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and high waves from 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of this entity.

He warned that these rains could cause the increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and flooding in low parts of the land.

He stressed that they are also forecast showers in Baja California Sur and Sonora.

A low pressure channel extended from the Mesa del Norte to the Mesa Central, will generate very heavy punctual rains in areas of Chihuahuaas well as punctual strong in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

He National Metereological Service He stressed that the very hot to extremely hot environment will remain over the northwestern and northeastern states of the Mexican Republic.

For tomorrow, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and instability at high levels of the atmosphere will continue to cause very heavy rains in the northwest, north and west of the country, with occasional intense rains in Durango.