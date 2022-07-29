Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- heavy rain they were registered yesterday in the rural area of ​​Ahome and El Fuerte, but without major problems except flooding and the channels rising in level.

The rain began in the area of ​​the Mochis ejido and moved north until it culminated in El Carrizo and Juahuara.

In the area of ​​Los Musos, El Fuerte, the water caused the Metate canal to fill up to the amazement of the inhabitants of that area.

According to the National Meteorological Service, maximum temperatures of 32 degrees and minimums of 26 are expected today in Ahome, with an 81% probability of heavy rains of 50 to 75 millimeters and gusts of wind of up to 31 kilometers per hour.