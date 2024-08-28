Ciudad Juarez.- The rain recorded on Monday night and Tuesday morning caused the number of roadside assistance services to increase to three hundred among motorists who were stranded on the various roads that registered accumulations of rainwater, reported Arlín Vargas, spokesperson for the General Coordination of Road Safety.

Since September 2022, this department has had special vehicles to support drivers who are stranded.

The units provide free service and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They normally handle about 50 services a day, so last night and this morning the number of calls to the number 656-825-3560 skyrocketed, Vargas said.

“There were 150 services during the night shift and another 150 during the morning shift today, around 50 services are provided per day,” said the spokesperson.

This morning, the agency reported flooding at the 16 main intersections in the city, which caused chaos on the main roads and caused hundreds of drivers to suffer delays when getting to schools or work centers.