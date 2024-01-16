Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/16/2024 – 20:39

More than 9 thousand people are homeless and more than 300 are homeless in Rio de Janeiro due to the heavy rains that hit regions of the state this weekend. The update was released on Tuesday night (16), by the state government's Secretariat for Social Development and Human Rights, based on information from city halls. Seven municipalities have decreed emergency situation.

Homeless people are those who were forced to temporarily or permanently abandon their homes due to destruction, but do not necessarily need new homes. Those who were homeless will need new homes because the ones they lived in were destroyed by the rains.

The storms that hit the state had the record volume recorded in the year, caused the death of 12 peoplein addition to floods, flooding and various material damages.

According to the government, based on data sent by city halls, more than 15 thousand people were affected by the rains in the cities of Belford Roxo, Japeri, Mesquita, Nilópolis, Nova Iguaçu, Queimados, São Gonçalo and São João De Meriti.