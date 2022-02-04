Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) is preparing two bills to mitigate or even prevent tragedies such as those that occurred in cities in Greater São Paulo due to the summer rains. Still in the elaboration phase, one of the proposals foresees to remove residents from risk areas through payment of compensation.

Today, according to official data, São Paulo has almost 174,000 homes in low risk (32,958), medium risk (93,667), high risk (35,604) and very high risk (11,585) sectors, spread across 494 locations in the capital. The other initiative will ask for authorization from councilors to exempt those who had their house flooded from paying IPTU.

The texts will be based on the geological risk map and the hydrological risk map, still under development. The first evaluates the probabilities of slope slippage and undermining of stream banks. The second, places with more chances of flooding.

According to Nunes, the proposals will be urgent and must be evaluated by the Chamber with priority. Greater São Paulo and the interior of the state have recorded 29 rain-related deaths since the beginning of the year.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

