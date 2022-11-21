SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The rains, which have been scarce and irregular in soy-producing areas in Brazil, limiting further advances in planting, should return to most of the country’s crops this week, Rural Clima said in a bulletin on Monday. .

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), areas of instability associated with cold fronts that have been advancing make the weather more closed and with forecasts of more generalized rains over most of the producing areas in the South, Paraguay, parts of the Midwest and parts of the Southeast ”, said agrometeorologist Marco Antônio dos Santos.

Until last Thursday, the planting of the 2022/23 soybean crop had reached 80% of the estimated area for Brazil, against 69% a week before and 86% in the same period last year, according to a survey released by AgRural. in this Monday.

According to the consultancy AgRural, the works are now concentrated in the later calendar states of the South and North/Northeast.

AgRural commented that while the rains were most welcome last week, the volumes and distribution were not sufficient to bring relief to all dry areas. “Nothing that threatens the productive potential of the crops so far, but it is important that the rains become more regular in these regions in the coming weeks.”

The expectation of analysts and institutions is that Brazil will harvest a record soybean harvest of more than 150 million tons.

Rural Clima highlighted that between Tuesday and Wednesday the advance of the cold front “will leave a whole corridor of humidity over the central strip, bringing more generalized rains to most of the producing regions of the South, Southeast, Midwest, as well as as on Matopiba (Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia)”.

This Monday, the forecast is for areas of instability over producing regions of Rio Grande do Sul, western Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Bolivia. Rains are expected in plantations in Rio Grande do Sul and parts of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso.

Although he pondered that the week will not have a complete regularization in the rains, the agrometeorologist noted that the precipitations will be more comprehensive than in the last few weeks.

Santos also noted that Rio Grande do Sul will have rain, but with fronts passing more quickly, which should favor the wheat harvest and the planting of soybeans and rice.

