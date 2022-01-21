Residents of the capital of São Paulo complain about the lack of energy for more than 25 hours after falling trees hit electrical wires. The heavy rains that affect São Paulo in recent days have knocked down trees and, consequently, many homes are still without electricity. Residents question the delay in restoring electricity, as well as preventive actions by Enel Distribuição São Paulo (Enel). Procon of São Paulo (Procon-SP) notified the company this Friday afternoon.

There has been no electricity for more than a day, business administrator Bernardo Maia, 62, complains that he has already received at least five forecasts for the restoration of service, since 5:30 pm on Thursday, 20, when the power went out at his residence, located in the Jardim Guedala neighborhood, in the Morumbi region, in the south of the city.

“Only this Friday (21) I received the forecast that the light would return at 7:30 am, then 11 am, then 3 pm and the last deadline is scheduled for 6:50 pm. The problem is exacerbated when the company does not know exactly when the service will be restored. These forecasts are always accompanied by the following text: ‘this forecast may be changed during service’, that is, the company itself disqualifies its forecasts”, complained Maia.

“If the company said we were going to be without power for 25 hours, we could have gone to a family member’s house, friends or even a hotel. But we are waiting for the deadline informed”, said the resident.

fall of trees

Between the end of the afternoon of Thursday, 20, and the morning of this Friday, the City Hall of São Paulo, through the Municipal Department of Urban Security, carried out a total of 159 calls. The Municipal Civil Defense Coordination dealt with 144 tree falls, seven landslides, four landslides and four floods. The south and west of the city, in addition to the municipalities in the metropolitan region, such as Osasco, Carapicuíba, Cotia, Barueri and Santana de Parnaíba, were the most affected.

On social media there are also reports of people who have been without light for more than 38 hours. At around 4:30 pm this Friday, residents also asked Enel about the forecast for the restoration of electricity in neighborhoods such as Jardim Ester Yolanda, in the west zone, which has been without electricity for more than 24 hours. In addition, there are complaints from residents of Vila Leopoldina, in the west zone, who complain about the difficulty of getting in touch with Enel to register the occurrence.

According to Enel, the distributor’s concession area has been impacted by storms, strong winds, flooding and even hail in the last three days. The concessionaire placed more than three thousand employees on an emergency basis to assist the most affected areas.

The company also said that it is working together with the Fire Department and Civil Defense to expedite the removal of trees and fallen branches due to the rains and restore energy supply as soon as possible.

As in previous days, Climatempo also predicts the possibility of showers this Friday, when the maximum was around 29ºC.

Procon-SP notifies Enel for power failure

Faced with complaints from residents, Procon de São Paulo (Procon-SP) notified Enel Distribuição São Paulo this Friday asking for clarification on the lack of electricity caused by the fall of trees in the capital of São Paulo. The electricity distributor has until next Monday, the 24th, to answer questions.

“The company must explain how many consumers were (or still are) without electricity because of what happened (detailing by region), how many are vital customers (those who depend on equipment with limited autonomy, vital to the preservation of human life and who need the supply of electricity for its operation, how long the service was (or will be) re-established, what measures are taken to remedy the problem and how the rebates of the values ​​​​in the invoices will be made”, said the consumer protection agency.

Also according to Procon-SP, Enel will also need to explain “how the services were (or are being) made to commercial establishments and to the most vulnerable consumers (hospitals, clinics, vital customers)”, if there is priority service for these cases and whether there is a specific channel for contacting the company.

Information on its service channels was also requested, from the number of complaints to deadlines for cases to be resolved.

The agency also asks the company if there is a preventive action plan to minimize the damage suffered by consumers in the months of January and February, the period with the highest incidence of storms.

Regarding the management and pruning of trees – which are also Enel’s responsibilities – Procon-SP asks Enel to explain how the preventive work was carried out to avoid power outages in the places most affected by the fall of trees.

Enel confirms that it received a request for clarification from Procon-SP regarding the power outages caused by heavy rains in the metropolitan region of São Paulo in recent days and that the company is analyzing its content and that it will respond to the institution. “Enel clarifies that the strong storms of the last few days have affected the supply of energy to customers throughout its concession area. The company tripled the number of emergency teams in the field and even put 3,000 employees working on the streets to speed up repairs. Due to the fall of branches and large trees on the electrical network, in several places, entire sections of the network had to be rebuilt. The company also reinforces that more than 90% of customers affected by the heavy rains this week have already had their supply normalized and the distributor continues to work uninterruptedly to complete the services”, he concluded.

