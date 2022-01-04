By Letícia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The change in the hydrological scenario, with a more favorable rainfall regime than previously predicted, could reduce the amount of resources that the electricity sector will need to contract to face the additional costs incurred with the generation of energy during the period of water crisis, told Reuters the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee).

According to the organization’s president, Marcos Madureira, the value of the new loan could be below the 14 billion reais accumulated deficit in the Bandeiras Account until November 2021.

“How much smaller depends on the estimated balance between the revenue from the water scarcity flag and the cost of thermal generation outside the order of merit to be established by the ONS (electrical system operator)”, he said.

Faced with insufficient funds raised to pay for more expensive thermal plants, the government authorized the contracting of new financing for the electricity sector in mid-December, but has not yet issued a decree detailing the conditions for the operation to take place.

In the past, the loan amount was projected at up to 17 billion reais, taking into account the scenario of greater rainfall shortages that took place until the months of September and October.

The association’s president stated that the distributors have been carrying costs that are external to their business –mainly resulting from the water crisis–, and that the matter requires rapid and differentiated treatment.

“We are making every effort to maintain the payment chain without causing problems for the sector.”

The segment, with government support, had already taken out financing in amounts of more than 15 billion reais in 2020 to deal with the economic effects of the pandemic, which should be transferred gradually to tariffs in the coming years.

Abradee avoids making estimates of amounts for the new loan at this time, as it is awaiting an analysis by the ONS on the thermoelectric dispatch that should be necessary until April, when the wet period ends and, possibly, the activation of the “water scarcity” flag ”.

The expectation is that the analysis of the ONS will be completed this week, as well as the publication of the government decree that will detail the financing conditions, said Madureira.

Wanted, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the ONS did not immediately respond to requests for placement.

The association’s forecast is that the funding resources will begin to be accessed in February.

In view of the delay in the process, Abradee even filed, at the end of December, with a precautionary request with the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to suspend payments of sectorial charges in the short-term energy market until the new contribution. The financial settlement of the short-term market for the month of November 2021 takes place this week.

However, the general director of Aneel, André Pepitone, understood that the matter should be debated in a collegiate meeting, and that a monocratic decision would not be allowed.

(By Letícia Fucuchima)

