Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná and Santa Catarina are among the most affected federation units

The heavy rains that hit Brazil at the end of the year have already left more than 11,000 people homeless and 2,000 homeless. The data are from the 5 states that are among the most affected: Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

Homeless are people who need public shelter. The displaced are those who had to leave their homes and go to other places, such as relatives or friends.

Here are the latest numbers released:

Bahia: 3,684 displaced and 342 homeless;

Espírito Santo: 1,596 displaced and 530 homeless;

Minas Gerais: 3,506 displaced; 956 homeless (accumulated data since September 21);

Paraná: 1,057 displaced and 22 homeless;

Santa Catarina: 1,764 displaced and 195 homeless.

According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), almost all of Brazil is on some kind of alert🇧🇷



Playback/Inmet Inmet weather alerts for December 2, 2022

The yellow alert means potential danger, when a potentially dangerous meteorological situation is predicted. There is a possibility of rain of 20 to 30 mm per hour, with winds of 40 to 60 km/h. There is a low risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

Orange represents a dangerous weather situation. That’s when the forecast is for it to rain 30 to 60 mm, with intense winds of 60 to 100 km/h. There is a real risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

Finally, red means a very dangerous weather situation. It means that the volume of rain is expected to be greater than 60 mm per hour. There is a high risk of flooding, overflows and landslides.