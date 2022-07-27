Guadalajara Jalisco.- The rain that was felt in the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara (ZMG) during the night of this Tuesday and morning of Wednesday, led to damages at different points, being San Pedro Tlaquepaque who reported floods, stranded cars and Guadalajara people affected.

In the case of the Magical Town, flooding was reported in avenues that reached up to 50 centimeters, this in the Loma Verde neighborhoodon Pino street, leaving at least two houses affected by the return of water in their sanitary service.

In addition, it was reported on the Lázaro Cárdenas and Orizaba road in the neighborhood hills of Tlaquepaque, This is where the greatest increase of the waters took place, reaching 80 centimeters deepwhile in Mezquite and Álvarez del Castillo in the Las Huertas neighborhood there were four houses affected.

In the case of the Colón extension colony in Las Pomas, the water reached a depth of 70 centimeters, which caused cars to be strandedreporting material damage by residents of the area.

Guadalajara presented an injured person, this when a young man was walking on one of the streets of the capital of Guadalajara, when he got stuck in one of the cracks in the drain unable to move their legs.

In this case, elements of the capital’s fire department went to the scene, reporting it on Avenida La Paz and 16 de Septiembre to rescue the male who, once out of danger, refused to receive medical attention.

Finally, despite the fact that it had been reported in Vallarta Portdamage to houses due to the rains, the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEPCBJ), reported only flooding and ruled out further damage.