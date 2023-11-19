Storms caused 3 deaths in SC and 4 in RS; in PR and SP, winds knocked down trees and caused power outages

The heavy rains that fell again in the southern region of the country have already left 7 people dead by the beginning of this Sunday afternoon (Nov 19, 2023). The storms recorded since Thursday (Nov 16) have already caused 4 deaths in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and 3 in Santa Catarina, according to local authorities.

At least 3 people are missing. In Praia Grande (SC), a 70-year-old man disappeared after his house was swept away and destroyed by a flood.

In Coqueiro do Sul (RS), a man and a 2-year-old child who were in a car that fell into a river while crossing a bridge are missing. Tatiane Panizato, who was in the same vehicle, had her body found by firefighters.

In the city of Vila das Flores (RS), the body of Luis Antônio Martins was found, whose car was dragged by the current while traveling along a road.

At least 45 cities in Rio Grande do Sul recorded damage. In the Vale do Taquari region, which was hit by the September floods, new flooding was recorded. The governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) asked residents to leave their homes and look for safe places.

In Santa Catarina, 64 municipalities are in an emergency situation. The worst situation is in the Vale do Itajaí region. In the city of Agronômica (SC), the water level covered houses.

In Paraná, gusts of wind and heavy rain caused trees, poles to fall and houses torn apart in Ponta Grossa, in the Campos Gerais region. Winds reached 70 km/h in the municipality. Thousands of properties were left without power.

São Paulo

Thunderstorms were also recorded in the State of São Paulo. Higher winds were recorded at 80 km/h on the night of Saturday (Nov 18).

Trees were felled onto cars and power lines, once again leaving regions of some cities in the metropolitan region without electricity.

According to the São Paulo Civil Defense, 100 trees fell in the capital. One of them hit a car that was passing along Avenida das Nações Unidas, in the North Zone of São Paulo. The 2 occupants of the vehicle were injured.

A Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo) reported that, due to the lack of electricity due to the rains, the pumping system was interrupted, affecting the water supply in sections of the municipalities of Embu das Artes, Taboão da Serra, Itapecerica da Serra, Rio Grande da Serra and Ribeirão Pires.