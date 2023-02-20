SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The heavy rains that hit the northern coast of the state of São Paulo this weekend killed at least 19 people, a number that is expected to rise, and left hundreds homeless and displaced, taking President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to leave Bahia to visit the region on Monday.

“Tomorrow I will go to São Paulo to visit the region and follow the efforts to face this tragedy”, Lula wrote on Twitter. The president spent Carnival in Bahia.

+ ‘Everything is mud, everything is clay, wreckage, rubble and rubble’

Earlier, on the same social network, the petista said that he had mobilized federal government ministers and authorities to provide aid to the State, in addition to having spoken with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and with the mayor of São Sebastião, the most hit by the storms, Felipe Augusto (PSDB).

The rains also caused landslides and the collapse of barriers on roads, blocking access roads to the region and stretches of highways in Tamoios, Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego and Mogi-Bertioga.

According to the government of São Paulo, 19 people died because of the rains, but this number should increase, since press vehicles cite 24 deaths in total, citing data from city halls.

Tarcísio decreed a state of public calamity in the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga and the Army will collaborate in helping the victims, according to a note from the state government.

Still at the federal level, Lula announced on Twitter that the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Goes, had mobilized the national Civil Defense and the Armed Forces had also been made available.

“We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, treat the wounded, look for the missing, restore highways, energy connections and telecommunications in the region. My condolences to the families who lost loved ones in this tragedy,” said Lula.

In some areas it rained more than 600 millimeters in the last 24 hours.

The extreme weather also affected operations at the Port of Santos, the largest in Latin America, which had its operations interrupted amid gusts of wind of 55km/h and waves of more than 1 meter high on Saturday, according to press vehicles. locations.

Rescue teams continue the search for victims and São Paulo Military Police helicopters are taking part in the operation, which also aims to rescue people who have become stranded.

Meteorology indicates that it should continue to rain heavily on the coast of São Paulo, indicating that the number of victims may increase.

(By Eduardo Simões and Ana Mano; )