Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 8:31

At least two people died in Rio Grande do Sul and another three in Santa Catarina, due to the impacts caused by heavy rains. On the coast of Santa Catarina, there is still one person missing. Both governments are working to account for the damage caused, as well as provide assistance to residents affected by the storm.

In recent months, the South Region has faced weather extremes, such as rains and cyclones. The intensity of the phenomena is linked to El Niño, which has caused disruptions throughout the country, such as the historic drought in Amazonas, the fires in the forest and Pantanal and the record heat wave in the Center-South of the country.

In Rio Grande do Sul, two women died in the city of Gramado, after being buried in the residence where they lived. According to the balance on Saturday night, the 18th, there were 45 municipalities with records of adverse events on Saturday. In September, the passage of an extratropical cyclone left 51 people dead in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul.

In Santa Catarina, the death toll rose to three. Two women died in the municipality of Taió, on Thursday, the 16th, and a man in Palmitos was also found dead on the night of Friday, the 17th. One person is missing in Praia Grande.

In the State of Santa Catarina, since November 14, more than 60 municipalities have recorded occurrences related to heavy rains, storms, floods, windstorms, flooding, hail and flash floods.

Rio Grande do Sul

Heavy rains between Friday and Saturday morning caused the Taquari River, in the municipality of Lajeado, to exceed the flood level. The water level rose 44 centimeters in just one hour, reaching 23.92m.

Still according to the state balance, more than 31 thousand people were affected, with 399 homeless and 1,665 homeless. Among the affected municipalities are Alegrete, Guruá, São Borja and Vila Nova do Sul, which received humanitarian aid items in the last 24 hours.

“The State situation room and the Civil Defense operations center continue to monitor the hydrometeorological evolution, especially the responses of the alert basins: Taquari, Caí and Jacuí, and the entire length of the Uruguay River,” said the State civil defense gaucho.

Santa Catarina

According to the Civil Defense of Santa Catarina, the West region continues to be the most impacted. “We have barely recovered from the October rain and unfortunately we have already been hit by more heavy rains,” said governor Jorginho Mello (PL).

“We are working with all bodies that can help the population, reinforcing the workforce in the regions that have been declared an emergency, to help all those affected as much as possible,” he stated.

As a result of the heavy rains, 64 municipalities are in an emergency situation, eight of which are in a state of public calamity: Rio do Sul, Rio do Oeste, Vidal Ramos, Pouso Redondo, Trombudo Central, Agrolândia, Botuverá and São João Batista.

The municipalities in Santa Catarina that recorded the highest accumulated volumes of rain in the last 72 hours were: Agrolândia (339.5 mm), Aurora (333.1 mm), Trombudo Central (320.7 mm) and Ituporanga (316.0 mm). In these cities, during the period, it rained more than twice as much as expected by climatology in November.