Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rains in the capital region | The spectacular wild wine on Kivelänkatu collapsed

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rains in the capital region | The spectacular wild wine on Kivelänkatu collapsed

Helsinki|The rains of the capital region

The wild wine, known for its beautiful crimson color, fell to the ground in Taka-Töölö.

Helsinki The wild wine that had decorated the wall of an apartment building on Kivelänkatu in Taka-Töölö for decades collapsed on Monday afternoon. Helsinki was battered by heavy rains and strong wind on Monday. In the evening, the rains started to move towards the north.

Wild wine was a local attraction and popular shooting targetwhose glowing red color has been immortalized by many autumn photographers over the years.

For the residents of the house, the collapse of wild wine is a great pity.

“There will be no brown on the wall this year”, the resident of the house Joel Järvinen mourns.

The neighbors have already wondered if even part of the plant could be saved somehow.

Järvinen has only lived in the house for about a year, but the longer-term residents knew to tell that the vine had fallen at least once before. However, it has been decades since this unfortunate collapse.

See also  Time magazine puts Baerbock on legendary list: Green a "rising star"

The house was built in the 1930s, and as you know, wild wine started to spread along its facade as soon as the building was completed.

Wild wine covered a huge part of the wall of an apartment building in Takatöölö. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Wild wine photographed in 2020. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

#Rains #capital #region #spectacular #wild #wine #Kivelänkatu #collapsed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result