Rains in the capital region | The spectacular wild wine on Kivelänkatu collapsed

The wild wine, known for its beautiful crimson color, fell to the ground in Taka-Töölö.

Helsinki The wild wine that had decorated the wall of an apartment building on Kivelänkatu in Taka-Töölö for decades collapsed on Monday afternoon. Helsinki was battered by heavy rains and strong wind on Monday. In the evening, the rains started to move towards the north.

Wild wine was a local attraction and popular shooting targetwhose glowing red color has been immortalized by many autumn photographers over the years.

For the residents of the house, the collapse of wild wine is a great pity.

“There will be no brown on the wall this year”, the resident of the house Joel Järvinen mourns.

The neighbors have already wondered if even part of the plant could be saved somehow.

Järvinen has only lived in the house for about a year, but the longer-term residents knew to tell that the vine had fallen at least once before. However, it has been decades since this unfortunate collapse.

The house was built in the 1930s, and as you know, wild wine started to spread along its facade as soon as the building was completed.

Wild wine covered a huge part of the wall of an apartment building in Takatöölö.