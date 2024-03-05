Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/03/2024 – 22:16

The heavy rains that fell in São Paulo this Tuesday, 5th, placed the entire capital of São Paulo in a state of attention, according to the Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE), an organization linked to City Hall. The areas most affected by the storm were neighborhoods in the north, east and center, where Civil Defense recorded 85 mm of rain in two hours.

The consequences of the high volume of rain that fell in the Center were recorded by residents and people who were in the region at the time of the storm. Images show the Bandeira bus terminal flooded, and people stranded in the Anhangabaú Valley. Some, according to the images, had to remain on the cars, which were almost completely submerged.

The Fire Department was called to help four people, who needed to be removed from vehicles on Rua Formosa, no. 100. The group was placed in a safe location, according to firefighters. There is no information on victims.

On Rua Paim, in Bela Vista, also in the center, a sidewalk in front of an empty lot gave way and a car ended up falling into an embankment after being swept away by the force of the water. In Higienópolis, residents report power outages.

At Estação da Luz, also in the central region, flooding and power outages were recorded – the place had to activate generators to maintain operations.

“On the night of this Tuesday (05/03), due to the heavy rain recorded in São Paulo, at around 7:40 pm, there was a power outage on the part of the concessionaire at Estação da Luz, which serves services 710 (lines 7-Rubi and 10-Turquesa), Expresso Aeroporto and 11-Coral”, informed the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM), in a note.

Due to power outages, the station had to operate using a generator. “Track operations continue normally,” CPTM stated in the statement. Five of the station's 16 escalators were turned off, but the company ensured that elevators for people with disabilities, reduced mobility, children, pregnant women and the elderly continued to operate.”

Civil Defense recorded flooding points in the Casa Verde, Jaçanã, Vila Maria and Vila Guilherme neighborhoods, in the north zone; Sé, in the center, and Vila Formosa and Mooca, in the east.