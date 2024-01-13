The Fire Department has already responded to 82 incidents due to falling trees and 47 due to flooding

The heavy rains that hit the metropolitan region of São Paulo caused two deaths from the night of Friday (12 January 2024) to the early hours of Saturday (13 January). According to the Fire Department, one person remains missing.

A 6-year-old boy was found dead Saturday morning. He had been swept away by water in a flood during the early hours of Friday, in Juquitiba. A 48-year-old man died in a landslide in São Bernardo do Campo. He was rescued by firefighters, but did not survive.

In Parelheiros, a flood covered cars during the early hours of the morning. One of the vehicles was washed away with the driver. Rescue teams dived near a dam, but did not find the victim or the car.

Until 3pm this Saturday, firefighters responded to 82 calls for falling trees and 47 for floods.

See images of the rain in SP: