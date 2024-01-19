Guarulhos Airport reported that 6 flights had to be diverted due to the storms; Civil Defense responded to 35 incidents

Municipalities in São Paulo recorded intense rains again on Friday (19.Jan.2024). In Limeira, in the interior of the State, two women died in an accident caused by rain, according to information from the Fire Department. The two were trying to prevent the car from being taken away by the floodwaters. They became trapped and drowned due to the volume of water.

A GRU Airportoperator of Guarulhos airport (SP), reported that 6 flights had to be diverted due to the storms, but that operations were normalized at 8 pm, according to the g1.

Earlier, the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo issued a warning of intense rain across the entire territory of São Paulo from Friday (Jan 19) until Sunday (Jan 21). According to the statement, Baixada Santista, the North Coast, Vale do Paraíba and Greater São Paulo are the regions that are expected to record the highest volumes.

In the capital of São Paulo, heavy rains in the late afternoon left the city with several points of flooding. The state of attention emitted by the CGE (Emergency Management Center) lasted until 9 p.m. According to the agency, the following areas were flooded:

East, North, West, South and Southeast Zones;

Center;

Marginal Tietê and Marginal Pinheiros;

Civil Defense reported that it responded to 35 incidents of falling trees, 1 collapse and 4 landslides.

Enel said it has prepared an emergency plan for the heavy rains in the coming days. It also reported that it reinforced its team to increase service capacity. Earlier, the electricity concessionaire carried out maneuvers on the Cajamar network, according to a publication on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch: