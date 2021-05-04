Mohammed Al Balushi and Wam (Abu Dhabi, Fujairah)

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be dusty and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy in some eastern and northern regions with the chance of some rain cumulus clouds, a slight decrease in temperature, and wet at night and early morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of fog or light fog, and winds Moderate speed is activated at times and causes dust and dirt. The wind movement is southeasterly – northwesterly, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / hr at times. And the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light .. and the first tide occurs at 22:29, the second tide at 06:59, the first tide at 14:39, and the second tide at 03:54. In the Sea of ​​Oman, there is light .. and the first tide occurs at 18:00, the second tide at 06:12, the first tide at 10:49, and the second tide at 00:32.

Yesterday, heavy and moderate rains fell in separate areas of Al Ain and its suburbs, and the temperatures suddenly decreased after the direct rains from 39 degrees to 25 degrees, and the rains continued for about 30 minutes and abundantly in each of Al-Sad, Sweihan Road, Al-Ain Dubai Road, Al-Foua, Al-Tawiya and Al-Bateen , Al-Yahar, Al-Markhaniya, Al-Muwaiji, Zakher, Al-Saruj and Falaj Hazaa, while wind speeds reached 50 kilometers per hour with gusts at a speed of 145 kilometers per hour at times.

Active winds in many areas uprooted car parking umbrellas, while heavy rains caused minor damage to trees due to the strong winds before the rains.

The Emirate of Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and the cities and regions of the eastern coast of the country witnessed rainfalls that ranged from medium to heavy in the eastern regions of the country. The rain led to the flow of valleys and reefs, and a clear drop in temperatures, in addition to the gathering of quantities and pools of water on the roads in the area.

The rains were concentrated in areas within the city of Fujairah and the neighboring mountainous villages on Sheikh Khalifa Street, Masafi, Al-Bathna, Murbah, Qadfa, and Al-Tawyin area. While the city of Khor Fakkan witnessed heavy rains, which led to the flow of mountain reefs and valleys, and the gathering of large quantities of water in low places.