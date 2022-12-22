The heavy rains recorded in Santa Catarina this week left 3 cities (Balneário Camboriú, Navegantes and Barra do Sul) in an emergency situation until this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022), according to a report prepared by the Civil Defense and the government of Santa Catarina. State. Here’s the full (190 KB).

Until 11 am, two deaths were recorded, 43 people are homeless, that is, they are in public or private shelters, and another 22, displaced (they were welcomed by relatives). The deaths took place in the city of Camboriú, where a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old teenager died in a landslide while they were sleeping.

Watch (3min18s):

In addition, 10 other cities also recorded occurrences as a result of the storms. Are they:

tigers;

Pomerode;

Luiz Alves;

São José do Cerrito;

South jaragua;

Islet;

Itapema;

Porto Belo;

Penha;

Camboriu.

According to the report, several municipalities have not yet been able to register their occurrences.“because they are affected or their teams are fully engaged in response actions”.

The State Fire Department also reported that 231 incidents directly related to the rains were handled, involving 333 firefighters, including military and community firefighters, in addition to 95 vehicles.

“The corporation pays special attention to the most affected regions, which are the 13th Military Fire Battalion, based in Balneário Camboriú, in addition to the 7th Military Fire Battalion, based in Itajaí”said.

The PM-SC (Military Police of Santa Catarina) stated that the corporation is “carrying out policing in the shelters and providing support” in the affected areas.

Due to the heavy rains, the PRF (Federal Highway Police) of Santa Catarina prohibited traffic on some highways in the State. According to the latest bulletin, disclosed at 4:48 pm of this 4th, only the BR-280, in Serra de Corupá, continues with restrictions between km 84 and 109. Another 4 roads were released.

WEATHER FORECAST

Despite the heavy rains, the weather forecast for the State of Santa Catarina is for the storms to weaken even this Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 22), said the state government.

However, he reported that “due to the rains of the last few days, there is still a risk of occurrences, such as landslides”🇧🇷