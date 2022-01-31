BRASILIA (Reuters) – Heavy rains that have fallen in São Paulo state since last Friday have so far left 19 dead, including seven children, according to information from the state’s Civil Defense, after storms caused landslides and landslides. floods.

Another nine people were injured and four were missing, in addition to about 500 displaced families.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, flew over the affected areas this Sunday afternoon and said that the state government will release 15 million reais to the affected cities.

The Ministry of Regional Development said in a note that it was monitoring the rain situation in São Paulo.

In the metropolitan region of the capital, the cities of Arujá, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes and Franco da Rocha were the most affected by the rains, which also hit heavily the cities of Várzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jaú, Capivari, Monte Mor and Rafard. , within the state.

Since December, rains in Brazil have already caused flooding, landslides and deaths in the Northeast and Southeast of the country, especially in Bahia and Minas Gerais, blocking roads and leaving thousands homeless.

The higher-than-expected rains threaten to delay harvests in the Center-West region and caused the suspension of mining operations in Minas Gerais.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

