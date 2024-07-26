According to the CNC, the climate tragedy tends to impact inflation and fiscal dynamics across the country

The climate tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul could represent losses of up to R$58 billion in the state itself and R$38.9 billion in other states, with an impact of around R$97 billion on the Brazilian economy. The estimates are from a study by CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism), published on this 5thª fair (25.Jul.2024).

There is still a possibility of reaching 9.86% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product of Rio Grande do Sul, sum of goods and services produced in the State), with a reflection of up to minus 1% in Brazil’s GDP. Here is the full from the analysis carried out by CNC (PDF – 237 kB).

In the job market, the tragedy caused by the floods could result in losses of 195 thousand jobs in the State and 110 thousand in other units of the federation which, together, correspond to 7.19% of the stock of formal jobs in Rio Grande do Sul and 0.69% in the country.

The CNC shows that in addition to affecting economic activity, the tragedy tends to impact inflation and the fiscal dynamics of the entire country. “Commerce, services and tourism will suffer severely if mitigating measures are not implemented effectively”says the study.

The daily loss of trade was estimated at R$5 billion, which represents 31.5% of the forecast for May. In the case of infrastructure and supply, which were hit hard, the estimate is a 28% drop in the flow of cargo vehicles on the roads. Under normal conditions, the state accounts for 7% of the volume of sales in Brazilian retail.

“Trade losses could reach R$10 billion, 5% of 2023 revenue”said the CNC.

Losses to tourism are expected to reach more than R$49 million per day, accumulating up to R$2 billion in losses by June and closing the year with impacts of R$6 billion.

“Rio Grande do Sul was responsible for 6% of tourism revenue in Brazil in 2023. The loss of revenue could represent up to 21.4% of the total revenue in 2023, in the State. The compromised transport infrastructure is a major risk, with the interruption of the flow of tourists, due to the closure of Porto Alegre airport and affected highways”says the CNC.

The agricultural sector, of which Rio Grande do Sul is a major producer, accounts for around 6% of the state’s GDP, with rice production representing 1%. “The industry in Rio Grande do Sul, which is important in the transformation of machines, chemical products and vehicles, will also be affected”says the entity.

Reconstruction

In the wake of the reconstruction of the state’s economy, the study proposes complementary measures to the federal government’s support package worth R$46.1 billion, including resources, advances on benefits and credit.

According to the CNC, estimates are that the State needs R$19 billion to rebuild its infrastructure. “These efforts need to be complemented with other actions”argues the CNC.

Jobs

To preserve jobs, the CNC recommends a proportional reduction in working hours and wages; the temporary suspension of contracts with financial compensation; the flexibility of remote work; the anticipation of vacations and the use of time banks.

Credit

In the area of ​​access to credit, the entity highlights the need for a credit program for payroll payments in the form standstill [forma de evitar o pedido de recuperação judicial ou a criação de processos jurídicos individuais por parte dos credores que estão em busca da satisfação de um crédito] for public credit; renegotiation of tax debts and reduction to zero of the bank spread BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

Taxes

In terms of tax relief, the indication points to a 6-month deferral for payment of Simples Nacional and federal taxes and the creation of the Perse Program (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector)-RS, with a reduction in rates for the tourism sector until 2027.

According to the CNC, by making estimates and proposing measures for recovery, the institution wants to guide the economic recovery of Rio Grande do Sul and minimize the negative impacts of the climate tragedy.

With information from Brazil Agency.