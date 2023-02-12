Rio was under attention on Saturday due to bad weather; Moderate to heavy rain forecast for Sunday

The heavy rains that fell in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night (11.Feb.2023) left the city in a state of attention. The situation was decreed by the Rio City Hall Operations Center at 20:55.

Around 8:30 pm, a line of the VLT Carioca had its operation paralyzed because of the flooding that prevented trains from circulating. The transport system reported that the situation was normalized about 1 hour later.

The rains that have fallen in Rio in recent days have caused landslides, river overflows and road closures. Firefighters have responded to occurrences of rescues of stranded people across the state. The governor Claudio Castro (PL) asked the population to avoid travel and stay in safe places.

The State Secretariat for Civil Defense reported that at least two people died in the last week in the state of Rio. In the capital, a 2-year-old girl died buried by a landslide in Tijuca, in the north zone. In Saquarema, a 27-year-old man was killed by lightning in the Vilatur neighborhood.

Internet users posted images of floods on social media. Watch (26s):

Forecast for Sunday

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro communicated at 9 am this Sunday (12.Feb) that the municipality of Rio had returned to the stage of normality due to the lack of forecast of moderate rain for the next 3 hours.