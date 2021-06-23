Carlos Morales

The heavy rains that have been recorded In much of the state in recent hours they have caused landslides, mudslides and floods on some roads that connect communities in the Sierra Norte de Puebla, he said. Ana Lucia Hill Mayoral, head of the State Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

At a press conference, the official said that in the last 24 hours at least 7 municipalities reported flooding and mudflats in avenues and houses, which forced the intervention of the General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State (Cgpce) and the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), as well as the municipal authorities.

The most serious case was registered in the municipality of Xicotepec de Juárez, where the Tlaxcalantongo-La Ceiba highway presented a landslide and circulation continues to be partially closed.

“There the rivers in the area continue to run off, but a lane was set up for vehicular traffic.”

Another place with affectations was Chignahuapan, where there was a collapse on the Chignahuapan-Aquixtla highway, at kilometer 30, in the community of Tres Cruces, which “was released and unobstructed” after hours of work removing the debris that impeded traffic flow.

To this is added that in San Antonio CañadaIn the Sierra Negra, there was a flow of water due to the overflow of a ravine, specifically in the section that goes from the municipal seat to Santa Catarina Otzolotepec, towards the municipality of Vicente Guerrero.

As at the beginning of the 2021 rainy season, Hill Mayoral recalled that 104 municipalities of Puebla are in danger of flooding or flooding both in avenues and in homes, mainly in areas near rivers or ravines.

There are 67 municipalities at risk from hailstorms, 57 municipalities are at risk from landslides and 21 demarcations are in danger of landslides; It should be noted that a single territory can be exposed to the four problems mentioned.

“We work every day to be prepared and solve any problem,” he concluded.

