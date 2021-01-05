new Delhi: Due to western disturbances, light to moderate rainfall was received in different parts of North India on Monday and the temperature was above normal. India Meteorological Department gave this information. The department said that the temperature is expected to fall after the Western Disturbance. At the same time, Delhi received light rain for the second consecutive day. Due to the cloudy city, the minimum temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius.

According to Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the city’s meteorological data, the minimum temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius above normal and the highest in the past 22 days. The maximum temperature was three degrees Celsius above normal at 22.6 degrees Celsius. According to the observatory, 1.7 mm of rain has been recorded till 5.30 pm. According to the Meteorological Department, there is forecast of moderate level of rain and lightning thunder on Tuesday.

Weather in Himachal

In some parts of Himachal Pradesh, there has been light rain and snowfall during the last 24 hours. Officials gave this information. He said that Kalpa received 1.1 mm of snow, while Dharamsala received 2.2 mm and Saloni received 2 mm.

Shimla may get snow today

Shimla Meteorological Center on Tuesday has issued warnings of thunderstorms and lightning in the plains and low altitude areas and heavy rain and snowfall in the medium altitude areas. Apart from this, ‘Orange’ warning has been issued on January 5 that heavy rains in the high altitude areas. Lahaul Spiti district in the state recorded the lowest temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Heavy snowfall predicted in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the Mughal Road have been closed due to snowfall in the Kashmir Valley, due to which the contact with Kashmir was cut. Due to this, 4,500 vehicles are stuck. The Meteorological Department said that moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir in the next two days.

These states also know

In most parts of Haryana and Punjab, the minimum temperature was above normal. An official said that Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, had a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. Light to moderate rain is expected in some areas in Rajasthan. However, the night temperature has increased by a few degrees Celsius.

Pilani remains the coldest region in Rajasthan with a temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius. At the same time, light to moderate level of rain has occurred in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, the state capital Lucknow recorded a temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius.

