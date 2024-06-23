A total of 3,062 people have been affected by the strong storm that affects Ecuador and what has left so far 19 deceased, reported this Saturday National Secretariat for Risk Management (SNGR).

According to the criteria of

The last official report maintained the number of injured at twenty-eight, while There are no more missing people.

The majority of deaths were recorded after the avalanche that devastated an area near the tourist city of Baños de Agua Santa, in the Andean province of Tungurahua.

In this mishap, so far, there have been fourteen people dead and twenty-eight wounds.

Four more people died due to the effects of heavy rains last weekend that were registered in the neighboring province of Chimborazo.

Workers while operating machinery with which they try to clean areas affected by the rains in the city of Baños (Ecuador). Photo:EFE/Ministry of Public Works Share

The rains have so far affected 42 cantons (municipalities) in 15 provinces of the country, although the most impacted jurisdictions are the Andean jurisdictions of Tungurahua and Chimborazo, as well as the Amazonian jurisdictions of Morona Santiago and Napo.

The Secretariat has also registered 23 destroyed homes and another 101 with minor damage.more than 34 kilometers of damaged roads, six bridges destroyed and eighteen damaged, in addition to another sixteen irrecoverable public buildings and another 38 damaged.

The authorities keep four temporary accommodations open in the province of Tungurahua.

So far, the municipalities of Penipe, in the province of Chimborazo, and Baños de Agua Santa, in Tungurahua.

EFE