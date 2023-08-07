Torrential rains battering northern China over the weekend caused at least 10 more deaths in the region around Beijing, bringing the number of fatalities rises to at least 30 since the beginning of the week.

At least 10 dead and 18 missing were registered on Saturday in the province of Hebei, a neighbor of the capital, according to a still provisional balance of these unprecedented inclemencies due to their intensity in a region that usually lacks water.

China has been hit by record rains in recent weeks. Chinese authorities said Friday that natural disasters caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month.

A report that It only includes the first victims of Doksuri, which has hit mainland China since the beginning of the week. in the form of a typhoon, before heading north.

Typhoon Doksuri, which turned into a storm after hitting the Philippines, hit Beijing and its large region particularly hard.

The rains in Beijing in recent days, with deadly floods, were the most intense in 140 years since the beginning of the precipitation records, The Chinese capital’s meteorological service reported.

Millions of people around the world have been affected in recent weeks by extreme weather events and heat waves, which scientists say are exacerbated by climate change.

Torrential rains began to fall on the greater Beijing region on Saturday. In just 40 hours, the city saw the equivalent of all the rainfall for an average July fall.

“The maximum value of precipitation recorded” by a station in the city during this storm “was 744.8 millimeters” and it is “the most intense in 140 years,” said the Beijing meteorological service. The previous record had been 609 millimeters in 1891, said this body.

On Sunday at noon, the red alert was still in force in Beijing, due to “geological risks”, such as landslides, due to bad weather.

While in a city in Hebei province, authorities said Saturday that at least 10 people were killed and more than 1.5 million people had to be evacuated.

The city of Baoding, in the northern province of Hebei, for its part, registered 10 deaths and another 18 disappearances until noon on Saturday due to heavy rains and consequent flooding, which affected more than a million people and forced the evacuation of some 627,000 only in the aforementioned municipal term.

Damage caused by rain in China.

The same outlet reported another six dead and four missing in the town of Shulan, located in the northeastern region of Jilin, where nearly 20,000 people were displaced by the rains.

These informations indicate that Baoding came to record average daily rainfall of 353.1 millimeters (mm), while in Shulan they were about 111.7; It should be remembered that, from 60 mm, torrential rains are considered.

To the deaths in China are also added at least two others in the capital of neighboring Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar, electrocuted in the context of the floods that ravage the city.

The Chinese press indicated this Saturday that “dozens” of rivers in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang had exceeded their safety levels. before the rain, with several dams also accumulating more water than allowed and being forced to unbalance.

State media had warned the previous week that 130 million inhabitants would be affected by these extreme rainfalls in the north of the country.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE